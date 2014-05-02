(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the UK personal motor insurance sector on Wednesday 7 May, at 10:00 UK time/11:00 Central European time. This follows the publication of Fitch's report "UK Personal Motor Insurance - Innovation and Opportunities in a Challenging Market", which is available at www.fitchratings.com. Anna Bender, Associate Director and Martyn Street, Senior Director from Fitch's Insurance team will speak on the call. They will discuss the current market environment and comment on technical innovation with the potential to shape the market in the future, including telematics technologies and big data. There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 7 May 2014 Time: 10:00 UK time/11:00 CET Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here F619579C92E88 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1350 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anna Bender (Analytical) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.