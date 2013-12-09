(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference
to discuss the outlook on the German life insurance sector for
2014 on Tuesday,
10 December 2013, at 15:00 UK time/16:00 Central European time.
Fitch says in a new report that German life insurers will
continue to face the
challenge of low investment margins. The agency does not see the
downward trend
in investment income being quickly reversed. New investment
yields will likely
remain below the yields of maturing bonds for several years.
However, the agency
believes German life insurers will be able to meet their
policyholder minimum
guarantees for a prolonged period, even if low investment yields
persist. Hence,
the rating outlook for the German life insurance sector remains
stable even
though the sector outlook, an indication of fundamental trends,
is negative.
Dr. Stephan Kalb, Senior Director, and Dr. Christoph Schmitt,
Director, from
Fitch's Insurance team, will speak on the call and there will be
time for Q&A.
Participants can send questions in advance to
lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Tuesday 10 December 2013
Time: 15:00 UK time/16:00 CET
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
here
A replay of the call will be available at www.fitchratings.com,
under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
The report, '2014 Outlook: German Life Insurance - Investment
Margins Under
Pressure', is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
David Turner (Business Relationship Management)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1442
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Dr. Stephan Kalb (Analytical)
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
