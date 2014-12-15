(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting a
teleconference on 17
December at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET to discuss the outlook for 2015
for the German
Non-Life Insurance Sector.
This follows our recent outlook report for 2015 on German
Non-Life Insurance
Sector.
The teleconference will be chaired by Andreas Wagenknecht,
Director in Fitch's
Business & Relationship Management team in Frankfurt, who will
be joined by
colleagues Dr. Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's Insurance
team and Dr.
Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team in
Frankfurt.
Key discussion points will include:
- Sector outlook & rating outlook
- Market developments and expectations for 2015 in the sector
- Questions & Answers
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can also be
emailed in advance to: frankfurtratingsdesk@fitchratings.com.
To register your interest for this conference call and to
receive the dial-in
numbers and passcode, please follow the link below by copying
and pasting the
below link into your URL:
here
983537DDA7738
All participants must register for the teleconference using the
above URL.
For those people unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be
available on
the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24
hours after the end
of the call.
Contact:
Andreas Wagenknecht
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 235
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60528 Frankfurt
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance
here
