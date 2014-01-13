(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference to discuss
the German public-sector insurance sector on Wednesday, 15
January, at 10.00
a.m. UK time/ 11.00 a.m. Central European time.
Fitch will publish a report on the sector ahead of the call on
Tuesday 14
January. The report will say that Fitch sees little likelihood
of mergers
between public-sector insurers. While the agency views
public-sector insurers'
non-life operations as stronger than the market average, their
life operations
show a below-average performance.
Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's insurance team, will
speak on the call.
There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any
questions in
advance of the teleconference call to:
andreas.wagenknecht@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2014
Time: 10.00 a.m. UK time / 11:00 a.m. CET
Participants must register for the call in advance using the
link below and are
requested to dial in early:
here
C4183EA251984
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past Events.
Contacts:
Andreas Wagenknecht (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+49 69 768076 235
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
Frankfurt am Main, D-60325
Christoph Schmitt (Analytical)
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: German Life Insurance
here
2014 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance
here
