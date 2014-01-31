(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook here LONDON/NEW YORK/SYDNEY, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference on Tuesday February 4 at 15:00 GMT/10:00 EST to discuss key themes from its recently published Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook report. The mortgage and housing market outlook for all 17 countries in this report has either improved or remained broadly the same compared with 12 months ago. However, the forecast for house prices going into 2014 remains more variable across the globe. Our teleconference will cover some of the highlights of the report with particular focus on the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands and peripheral Europe. In addition, the impact of these market trends on RMBS ratings will be discussed. The teleconference will be led by Philip Walsh, Fitch's Head of EMEA Structured Finance Business & Relationship Management and will take the form of a Q+A session with contributions from Gregg Kohansky and Rui Pereira, Heads of RMBS for EMEA and North America respectively, as well as other individual country experts. Participants can only submit questions in advance, up to two hours prior to the start of the call, by emailing amy.smith@fitchratings.com. The teleconference will make reference to sections of the global housing report during the call, which can be accessed via the link above or at www.fitchratings.com. To register for this teleconference call, please follow the link below. Registration will remain open until two hours before the call. here hSnTCVCaNiIdo For those people unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be available on the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call. Contact: Philip Walsh Managing Director +44 20 3530 1029 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Gregg Kohansky Managing Director +44 20 3530 1376 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.