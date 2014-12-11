(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a
teleconference on
the challenges facing the Japanese economy on Thursday, 11
December 2014 at
3.30pm Tokyo time (2.30pm Hong Kong time).
Fitch Ratings has placed Japan's 'A+' Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch will look to
resolve the RWN during the first half of 2015 in light of the
next government's
fiscal plans and updated fiscal and economic projections.
Factors for the RWN include Japan's decision to delay a
consumption tax increase
and the country's high and rising government debt. Our press
release on the
rating action is available at:
here
rigin=home
Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, will
elaborate on Fitch's
rationale for the RWN and answer callers' questions.
Participants are requested to complete online registration in
advance through
this link:
here
For enquiries, market participants can contact:
Wandy Hon (wandy.hon@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9915)
Wayne Lai (wayne.lai@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7219)
Yuki Suzuki (yuki.suzuki@fitchratings.com, +81 3 3288 2815)
Media representatives can contact:
Wai-Lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935)
Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start
time.
Please quote Conference ID 50307232
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
A replay of the teleconference will be available on the "Events"
page of the
Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com shortly after the call.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
