(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Numerous key U.S. housing metrics
continue to advance
and are positioning homebuilders quite well in the coming
months, according to
Fitch Ratings.
New home construction is gaining share of the total market as
many existing home
owners remain reluctant to list and sell their homes. The large
public builders
are leading the way thanks in part to their liquidity and access
to capital
markets. Fitch will be discussing this and other market and
competitive trends
during its quarterly homebuilder conference call, to take place
this morning at
11AM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss fourth
quarter-2012 (4Q'12)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the
U.S. housing
sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst
Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about
the outlook for
2013. Curran will also give a brief sector recap for 4Q'12 and
expectations for
1Q'13, with Robert Rulla set to join him for the Q&A immediately
after the
formal presentation.
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Friday, April 19
--Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
--Conference ID: 43901642
--U.S/Canada: +1-877-467-8597
--International: +1-706-902-0405
--Call Leader: Bob Curran
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: April 19, 2013 - May 19, 2013
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--International: +1-404-537-3406
--Replay ID: 43901642
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 2013', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings Inc., 1 State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line
here
