HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a
teleconference to
discuss the outlook for Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings at 4pm
(Hong
Kong/Singapore time) on Monday, 13 January 2014. The call is in
conjunction with
the agency's reports "2014 Outlook: Emerging Asia Sovereigns"
and "Asia-Pacific
Sovereign Overview", to be published on 10-13 January 2013.
Fitch expects the Emerging Asia economy to expand 6.5% in 2014 -
still the
strongest growth of any global region, but the slowest regional
rate since the
crisis year 1998. Tighter US dollar funding conditions are
bringing some of the
region's vulnerabilities into focus. Economies with higher
external funding
needs and less resilient policy frameworks are likely to be most
at risk from
market stresses driven by tapering of the US Federal Reserve's
bond-buying
programme. Meanwhile, the outlook for rebalancing and reform in
China is a
source of uncertainty not just for China's own credit profile,
but also for the
regional and global economy.
Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, will
host the call.
Participants are requested to complete online registration ahead
of the call at
this link:Market participants may contact Tracy Phee
(tracy.phee@fitchratings.com, +65
6796 7209) for enquiries.
Media representatives may contact Wai-Lun Wan
(wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852
2263 9935); Iselle Gonzalez (iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com,
+61 2 8256
0326); Bindu Menon (bindu.menon@fitchratings.com, +91 22 4000
1727) or Leslie
Tan (leslie.tan@fitchratings.com, +65 696 7234) for enquiries.
Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start
time.
Please quote Conference # 31131660
A replay of the teleconference will be available at
www.fitchratings.com shortly
after the call.
