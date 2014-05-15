(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference
to discuss
Chinese banks on Thursday 22 May at 09:15 UK time/10:15 Central
European time.
The discussion will be led by Jonathan Cornish, Head of North
Asia Bank Ratings
at Fitch.
With China playing an increasingly pivotal role in global
fortunes, investors
remain focused on the health of the Chinese economy and its
financial system in
particular. Analysing the financial sector, however, continues
to be challenging
given limited transparency surrounding institutions' activities
- both inside
and outside the formal banking system, as well as on- and
off-balance sheet.
There are also mixed signals from Chinese authorities as to the
nature and
materiality of problems surfacing within the banking system,
their attitude
towards adopting more market-oriented practices, and the
efficacy of regulatory
initiatives.
Despite the recently reported improvements in China's largest
banks' financial
results, risks which had built up within the banking system in
the past are not
going away.
Topics to be covered include:
- Credit growth expectations
- Regulatory developments
- The surfacing of credit risks
- Expansion of overseas activities
There will be a Q&A session at the end of the call. Questions
can be emailed in
advance to joar.johnsen@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: Thursday 22 May
Time: 9:15 UK time/10:15 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
B50A05C2342F9
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contact:
Rachel Cros (Business Relationship Management)
Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1356
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
