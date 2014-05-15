(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss Chinese banks on Thursday 22 May at 09:15 UK time/10:15 Central European time. The discussion will be led by Jonathan Cornish, Head of North Asia Bank Ratings at Fitch. With China playing an increasingly pivotal role in global fortunes, investors remain focused on the health of the Chinese economy and its financial system in particular. Analysing the financial sector, however, continues to be challenging given limited transparency surrounding institutions' activities - both inside and outside the formal banking system, as well as on- and off-balance sheet. There are also mixed signals from Chinese authorities as to the nature and materiality of problems surfacing within the banking system, their attitude towards adopting more market-oriented practices, and the efficacy of regulatory initiatives. Despite the recently reported improvements in China's largest banks' financial results, risks which had built up within the banking system in the past are not going away. Topics to be covered include: - Credit growth expectations - Regulatory developments - The surfacing of credit risks - Expansion of overseas activities There will be a Q&A session at the end of the call. Questions can be emailed in advance to joar.johnsen@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Thursday 22 May Time: 9:15 UK time/10:15 CET Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here B50A05C2342F9 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contact: Rachel Cros (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 (0)20 3530 1356 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.