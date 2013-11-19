(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the Russian life insurance sector on Thursday, 21 November, at 10.30 UK time/ 11.30 Central European time / 14.30 Moscow time. Russian insurers would benefit from tighter underwriting discipline, following negative underwriting results over the past two years despite business growth, Fitch said in a recent report, entitled "Russian Insurance Sector: Underwriting Discipline in the Spotlight." Russian insurers have not yet managed to shield their capital from premium and reserving risks. The Russian insurance sector saw a 10% compound annual premium growth rate in 2008-2012 and consolidated its position as the eighth-largest in the European non-life insurance sector. In particular business grew 19% in 2011 and 25% in 2012, but failed to generate an underwriting profit. Harish Gohil, Managing Director, and Anastasia Litvinova, Director in Fitch's insurance team, will speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to: Lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com or elena.mavlyanova@fitchratings.com Teleconference details: Date: Thursday, 21 November 2013 Time: 10.30 UK time / 11:30 CET / 14.30 Moscow time Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1350 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anastasia Litvinova (Analytical) Director +7 495 956 7082 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.