(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) After severe winter weather put a
damper on U.S.
housing metrics to begin 2014, the coming months should fare
better for the
sector, according to Fitch Ratings.
Winter and early spring housing metrics have underperformed
expectations. Poor
weather undoubtedly had some impact. But underlying demand
seemed to be
lackluster. Affordability has diminished somewhat due to higher
interest rates
and home prices and potential buyers still in the process of
psychologically
adjusting.
Nonetheless, housing metrics should increase for 2014 due to
faster economic
growth, and some acceleration in job growth. This despite
somewhat higher
interest rates and more measured home price inflation ahead. The
larger public
builders will continue to be advantaged in accessing capital
markets, acquiring
land and exploiting the on-going cyclical housing expansion.
Fitch will be
discussing this and other market and competitive trends during
its quarterly
housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place today at
1 PM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss fourth
quarter 2013 (4Q'13)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the
U.S. housing
sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst
Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about
the outlook for
the 1Q'14 and the remainder of the year, as well as give a brief
sector recap
for 4Q'13. Both Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions
after the formal
presentation
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Wednesday, April 23;
--Time: 1:00 p.m. ET;
--Conference ID: 31162136;
--U.S/Canada: +1-877-467-8597;
--International: +1-706-902-0405;
--Call Leader: Robert Curran.
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: April 23, 2014 @ 4:00 PM ET - May 23, 2014 @
11:59 PM ET
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--International: +1-404-537-3406
--Replay ID: 31162136
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 2014', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Spring 2014)
here
