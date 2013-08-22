(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a conference
call today to
discuss its new criteria covering the financial guaranty
industry, Tuesday, Aug.
20 at 11:00 EDT, the details of which can be found below.
The teleconference will cover new criteria for financial
guarantors that are
included as part of an update to Fitch's global master insurance
criteria,
'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The teleconference will also
discuss a new
special report describing the credit factors used to analyze
financial guaranty
companies, titled 'Financial Guaranty - Sector Credit Factors'.
Both reports are
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Teleconference Details
--Date and Time: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2:00 p.m. ET
--Dial-In: +1-877-819-0869
--Conference ID: #27257466
A Q&A session will follow the analysts' prepared remarks.
Contact:
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.