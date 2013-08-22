(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a conference call today to discuss its new criteria covering the financial guaranty industry, Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11:00 EDT, the details of which can be found below. The teleconference will cover new criteria for financial guarantors that are included as part of an update to Fitch's global master insurance criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The teleconference will also discuss a new special report describing the credit factors used to analyze financial guaranty companies, titled 'Financial Guaranty - Sector Credit Factors'. Both reports are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Teleconference Details --Date and Time: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2:00 p.m. ET --Dial-In: +1-877-819-0869 --Conference ID: #27257466 A Q&A session will follow the analysts' prepared remarks. Contact: Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2353 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60603 Keith M. Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.