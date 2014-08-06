(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Telefonica's EUR6.7bn offer for
Brazil's Global
Village Telecom would be credit positive because it would
further diversify
revenues and strengthen its position in a core market without
adding leverage,
says Fitch Ratings. The absence of further leverage is critical
to Telefonica
maintaining its 'BBB+' rating. The Negative Outlook reflects
this risk.
Telefonica would fund the BRL11.96bn (EUR3.92bn) cash portion of
the deal via a
series of capital increases at Telefonica Brasil and parent
company Telefonica
S.A. Vivendi would also receive a 12% stake in the newly
combined Telefonica
Brasil and GVT.
The credit-positive approach to M&A is consistent with
Telefonica's recent
deals. Telefonica Deutschland's E-Plus acquisition was also
positive for similar
reasons. In that deal the company will benefit from a
significantly stronger
operating profile thanks to greater operational scale and
expected synergies,
without taking on additional leverage.
Like the E-Plus acquisition, a GVT deal would increase
Telefonica's regional
earnings diversification, which is already a strength compared
to similarly
rated peers including Deutsche Telekom and Orange. Spain only
accounts for 45%
of Telefonica's operating cash flow, with Latin America
accounting for 43%. The
GVT acquisition is unlikely to change this position dramatically
at first as it
is still investing in the country. But the industrial logic and
stronger
strategic profile in Brazil would be clear.
The diversification protects Telefonica against structural
shifts and regional
trends, but also exposes earnings to currency volatility. The
appreciation of
the euro against Latin American currencies last year removed the
benefits of
Latin American operations' top-line growth and solid underlying
performance.
The transaction would improve Telefonica's competitive position
in the Brazilian
market with a larger and more integrated business. The
combination of GVT's
fixed broadband assets with Telefonica's own broadband and
mobile operations
will allow it to offer both services to a larger audience, in
line with the
likely direction of the market. The combined entity would also
benefit from
limited overlap of existing customer bases. GVT's customers are
largely outside
Sao Paolo whereas Telefonica Brasil's fixed broadband business
is largely inside
it.
The combination would in our view also create synergies in
operating and capital
expenditure. Telefonica Brasil has already integrated fixed and
mobile
operations, adding to the offer's industrial logic.
The acquisition is by no means certain. The offer is likely to
face regulatory
scrutiny due to the proposed consolidation of the number two and
three in
Brazil's broadband market. But GVT operates in fixed-line
broadband, where
market penetration and regulatory sensitivity are likely to be
lower than for
further consolidation of the mobile market.
Vivendi's position on GVT is also not clear. Selling GVT would
appear to fit
with its strategy of disposing its telecommunications businesses
to focus on
media assets, and the price is comparable to the EUR7bn it aimed
for when it
tried to sell GVT in March 2013. But since then GVT's earnings
have grown and
the new company chairman has said Vivendi may keep it. Vivendi
says it will
consider Telefonica's offer at its next board meeting.
