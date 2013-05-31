(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Telekom
Malaysia Berhad
(TM, A-/Stable) will face higher competition in the
fast-growing, increasingly
important data segment in 2013. While we do not expect this to
threaten its
credit rating over the next two years, if competition causes
margins to decline
and/or other factors lead to (FFO)-adjusted net leverage falling
below 2.0x
(current expectations 1.5x-1.7x), the ratings may be downgraded.
Competition in the Malaysian data segment will intensify as
eight 4G/Long Term
Evolution (LTE) spectrum owners, which won spectrum in December
2012, will
launch services in 2013. Also, the 'resellers' - operators who
lease capacity
from TM on fibre-based high speed broadband network (HSBB)
network and market to
retail and business consumers - are likely to compete on price
to gain market
share. Leading wireless operators including Maxis Berhad and
Axiata Berhad have
already reduced data tariffs and are likely to keep LTE pricing
the same as 3G
data pricing, heightening competition further.
Our base case assumption is that TM, the leading fixed-broadband
operator and
owner of country-wide fibre-based network, will be able to
retain its
profitability. However there are downside risks if data
competition intensifies
further, which could negatively affect TM's overall
profitability. TM's 2013
cash generation should be sufficient to fund its capex and
dividends commitments
and operating EBITDAR is likely to grow in line with revenue
growth of 5%-6% to
MYR3.5bn-3.6bn as TM adds high speed broadband (HSBB) customers.
We expect TM's operating EBITDAR margin to remain unchanged at
33%-35% as
growing economies of scale in the HSBB segment should offset a
greater
competition in the data segment. TM will gain an average of
10,000-15,000 HSBB
customers per month during 2013; about 40% will be new
customers, while the rest
will have migrated from TM's traditional broadband service.
Adding HSBB
consumers will benefit overall profitability as the customers'
monthly average
revenue per user (ARPU) of MYR170-180 is much higher than for
its traditional
voice (MYR30-35) and internet business (MYR78-82).
Fitch forecasts that TM's 2013 capex/revenue will be about 24%
(2012: 25%) but
will fall to 20-21% from 2014 as the bulk of the HSBB network
expansion will be
completed. Our rating assumes that TM continues with its normal
dividend policy
of minimum MYR700m or 90% of its normalised net income; a higher
payout not
justified by better performance would damage credit metrics.
During 2008-2012,
special distributions totalled MYR5.7bn, as TM returned the sale
proceeds of its
stake in Axiata Group Berhad and of other non-core assets to
shareholders.
During 1Q13, TM's revenue and EBITDA grew 2% and 3% respectively
yoy in line our
expectations. TM' 1Q13 operating EBITDAR margin expanded by 40bp
to 35.2% (1Q12:
34.8%) as the number of its HSBB customers increased to 532,000
(2012: 483,000)
and the company maintained its HSSB ARPU at MYR178 (2012:
MYR180).
Contacts:
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6797 7235
Fitch Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
