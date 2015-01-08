(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Tesco's Christmas trading update
indicates a desire
to protect sales volumes and market share, which will weaken
profitability in
the short term, Fitch Ratings says. But its cost-cutting and
disposal plans
reinforce our expectation that the group will use available
strategic options to
restore credit metrics to a level appropriate for its 'BBB-'
rating.
Its strategy is subject to significant execution risks in the
highly competitive
UK food retail environment. This is reflected in the Negative
Outlook on its
rating.
Tesco's announcement of measures such as further price cuts and
a review of
product ranges shows it is focused on restoring UK
competitiveness and
accelerating a volume-driven strategy that continues to weaken
profitability.
Profitability is also under pressure from its investment in
service levels and
changes to its accounting and supply-chain agreements. We
therefore expect
leverage, margin and operating cash flow to remain in the near
term at levels
that, if sustained, would not be appropriate for an
investment-grade rating.
But Tesco also announced several measures to preserve capital
and improve
financial flexibility, including disposals, suspending the
dividend and reducing
capital expenditure. These steps will help fund the upfront
costs of
restructuring towards the lower cost structure ultimately
required to restore
profitability. They are not enough on their own to restore key
credit metrics,
but they do indicate a clear management focus on cost and
capital, which we
expect to intensify.
In this context we consider FY15 a transitional year for the
company. The 'BBB-'
rating assumes the realisation of cost benefits, improved
competitiveness, and
further focus on the repair of the balance sheet over the next
12 months. During
this period, Tesco's rating will remain underpinned by adequate
liquidity, which
will support execution of the strategic changes and help to
protect value in the
business.
Contact:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1021
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
