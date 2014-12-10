(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Tesco's latest profit warning highlights accelerating margin erosion for the retailer, stretches credit metrics further and reinforces Fitch Ratings' Negative Outlook on the group's 'BBB-' IDR. The group's statement that fiscal-year profit will not exceed GBP1.4bn leads us to expect its leverage, margin and free cash flow margin to fall to levels that, if sustained, would not be appropriate for an investment-grade rating. We now assume a full-year FY15 UK retail-only margin of just above 1.0%, accelerating the margin erosion. This will be partly driven by strategic choices made by management, such as the reversal of some aggressive accounting practises and in-store investment to improve customer experience. But as we have previously commented Tesco's still-dominant market position and international diversification give the company strategic options and financial flexibility, such as the potential to review its business portfolio or reduce shareholder returns. We believe this could enable it to restore key metrics to a level appropriate for the current rating. Management's stated priority of repairing the balance sheet means we believe such an accelerated strategic change is possible in the next few months. We will evaluate any announcement to determine whether it is likely to restore the key measures within a reasonable period. Tesco's increased focus on customer offer, service, simplification of supplier relationships and accounting transparency offers an indication that its priorities are changing under the new management and is a first step to revamping the commercial model. But given the extremely competitive nature of the UK retail market and changing consumer preferences it is clear that there will be no quick fix and the strategic repositioning of the brand and offering will require time. This creates the risk of sustained margin and leverage metrics not aligned with an investment-grade credit rating in the absence of further capital preservation measures. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Supermarket Vendor Allowances More Transparent in US here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.