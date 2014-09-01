(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says Tesco PLC's
(BBB/Stable)
recent trading update highlights increasing business risk at the
UK's leading
food retailer as it remains exposed to continued structural
evolution of demand
and accelerating price competition. These factors are reflected
in Tesco's
ratings, which were downgraded in June 2014, and mitigated in
the short-term by
the group's announced cuts in dividend and capex.
The announcement confirmed the materialisation of two key
drivers behind the
recent rating downgrade: the group's increased difficulties in
effectively
responding to growing domestic competitive pressures and rising
uncertainty
around its strategic repositioning.
The trading statement highlights that in Tesco's domestic
operations trading
performance, market share, and profitability remained under
pressure over the
summer period, leading to a sharper erosion of EBIT margin than
Fitch's
projections in June, as the group guides towards a full-year
profit of
GBP2.4bn-2.5bn (a drop of up to GBP0.6bn). Tesco, as the largest
UK food
retailer with a focus on large formats and hypermarkets, is
particularly
susceptible to the accelerating price competition across the
industry, given the
impact of significant operational leverage on its profitability.
In addition,
uncertainty is growing around the execution of the group's
domestic
repositioning and strategy implementation with the arrival of
new senior
management and a reduced capex budget of GBP2.1bn (down by
GBP400m), effectively
delaying the initiated store refresh programme in the UK ahead
of the new senior
management arrival. In its June commentary Fitch had highlighted
risks over
capital allocation given competing investment needs across the
group and
execution risk over successful strategy implementation as
impediments to an
operational turnaround.
Fitch, however, notes that against such increasing business
risk, the Board have
announced capital preservation measures by cutting investments
and dividends,
alleviating immediate pressures on the group's financial
profile. As a result,
the agency expects Tesco's overall risk profile to remain
consistent with the
'BBB' rating, based on the sensitivities formulated by Fitch for
a potential
negative rating action (summarised at the end of this comment).
The rating also
encapsulates Tesco's market leading size and operational scale,
including
international diversification and presence in all key food
retailing channels,
which Fitch believes will give the group strategic options to
develop its
business model and brand in the face of the changing competitive
environment.
However, a continued erosion of market share and profitability,
illustrating an
unsuccessful strategic repositioning and leading to a sustained
weakening of the
financial profile, could trigger negative rating action in the
medium term.
Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
-Group EBIT margin deteriorating to below 4% on a sustained
basis, with
accelerating competitive pressures in the UK food retail market
and continuing
headwinds in the international operations
-Continued loss of market share in its domestic operations
-Funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a
sustained basis
-Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage
above 4.0x
-Sustained negative FCF margin (post capex & dividends)
resulting in an upward
trend in leverage
