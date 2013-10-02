(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Food Retail Dashboard H113 here LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Tesco's latest results, including weak like-for-like sales, a lacklustre international performance and stabilising margins (in the UK), encapsulate several of the key trends that Fitch Ratings believes will dominate the European food retail sector in 2014. Weak consumer spending power and an increased focus on price promotions is likely to keep like-for-like sales growth low across the sector, as demonstrated by the 0.5% decline in Tesco's fiscal first half in the UK. But we believe cost-cutting initiatives should help stabilise operating margins for most retailers. This view is supported by Tesco's unchanged 5.2% trading margin in its home market. Competition from discount food retailers is also likely to remain intense and will lead to a further polarisation of the market. In the UK this can be seen by the stronger performance from top-end retailers like Waitrose and discounters like Aldi. This has contributed to the fall in Tesco's market share to 30.2% in the 12 weeks to 15 September, from 30.9% a year earlier according to Kantar Worldpanel data. Tesco's UK market share is high compared with other market leaders such as Carrefour (which has 17% of the French food retail market) and we expect it to remain under pressure as UK competitors improve their offerings. But from a ratings perspective the group's ability to maintain its market-leading margin is more important. Tesco's weaker international performance in its fiscal first half was driven by a sharp slowdown in its European operations, but also included a drop in Asian profits. Across the sector, we believe sales and profit growth from emerging market divisions in general are likely to slow in the last part of 2013 and possibly 2014, partly due to inflationary and weak local currency pressures. Among major European food retailers Casino is the most present in emerging markets, notably Brazil. Still, its focus on affluent customers should help limit the impact of slowing economic growth. For more detail on these and other trends affecting the European food retail sector, see "Food Retail Dashboard: H113," published today and available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ching Mei Chia Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1068 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.