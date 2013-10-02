(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Food Retail Dashboard H113
here
LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Tesco's latest results, including
weak like-for-like
sales, a lacklustre international performance and stabilising
margins (in the
UK), encapsulate several of the key trends that Fitch Ratings
believes will
dominate the European food retail sector in 2014.
Weak consumer spending power and an increased focus on price
promotions is
likely to keep like-for-like sales growth low across the sector,
as demonstrated
by the 0.5% decline in Tesco's fiscal first half in the UK. But
we believe
cost-cutting initiatives should help stabilise operating margins
for most
retailers. This view is supported by Tesco's unchanged 5.2%
trading margin in
its home market.
Competition from discount food retailers is also likely to
remain intense and
will lead to a further polarisation of the market. In the UK
this can be seen by
the stronger performance from top-end retailers like Waitrose
and discounters
like Aldi. This has contributed to the fall in Tesco's market
share to 30.2% in
the 12 weeks to 15 September, from 30.9% a year earlier
according to Kantar
Worldpanel data.
Tesco's UK market share is high compared with other market
leaders such as
Carrefour (which has 17% of the French food retail market) and
we expect it to
remain under pressure as UK competitors improve their offerings.
But from a
ratings perspective the group's ability to maintain its
market-leading margin is
more important.
Tesco's weaker international performance in its fiscal first
half was driven by
a sharp slowdown in its European operations, but also included a
drop in Asian
profits. Across the sector, we believe sales and profit growth
from emerging
market divisions in general are likely to slow in the last part
of 2013 and
possibly 2014, partly due to inflationary and weak local
currency pressures.
Among major European food retailers Casino is the most present
in emerging
markets, notably Brazil. Still, its focus on affluent customers
should help
limit the impact of slowing economic growth.
For more detail on these and other trends affecting the European
food retail
sector, see "Food Retail Dashboard: H113," published today and
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ching Mei Chia
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1068
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
