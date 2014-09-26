(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Tesco's GBP250m profit warning highlights the need for better disclosure of vendor allowances among European retailers, Fitch Ratings says. Better disclosure would make it easier to spot errors, aggressive accounting policies or misuse: red flags could include a rapid acceleration in attributable allowances, or a continued increase even as sales volumes decline. The extent of vendor allowances in Europe is uncertain, but if they are as widespread as they are in the US they could approach, or even exceed, the entire operating profit of some supermarkets. Vendor allowances are paid to retailers by their suppliers, for example when sales reach a certain volume or in return for a prominent position on the retailers' shelves. This reduces the effective cost of goods for the retailer. But the opaque nature of these deals and flexibility over when they are recognised in accounts creates potential problems. Early recognition of promotional allowances or over-optimistic accruals of volume discounts could temporarily mask weak results. Where performance is deteriorating there is a risk that this practice becomes cumulative and increasingly large adjustments are made to pull more income into a period and push more costs out, until the adjustments become unsustainable. By that stage the necessary true-up might be substantial. Tesco has said its profit overstatement is "principally due to the accelerated recognition of commercial income and delayed accrual of costs." Work is ongoing to establish whether this was due to error or an aggressive accounting policy. While European retailers are not obliged to, and do not, disclose contributions to profits from vendor allowances, US retailers often do, and are also subject to more detailed accounting rules. Among the US supermarkets that disclose figures, vendor allowances are equivalent to around 8% of the cost of goods sold, equal to virtually all their profits. If European supermarkets receive similar amounts, vendor allowances for Tesco could be around EUR5.6bn, 81% of operating EBITDAR. This is line with the average percentage of the five retailers we have analysed in the report. But European use of vendor allowances could differ significantly from the US and could vary greatly among retailers due to factors including different business models, greater ownership of the supply chain or increased reliance on own-brand product sales. For more details on vendor allowances and their impact on retailers, see the Special Report "Supermarket Vendor Allowances More Transparent in US" published today on www.fitchwire.com. Contact: John Boulton Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1673 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Supermarket Vendor Allowances More Transparent in US here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.