(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Japanese "mega bank" Mitsubishi UFJ's announcement today that it is attempting to buy a majority stake of up to 75% in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) may mark a step-up in MUFG's overseas strategy, Fitch Ratings says. The acquisition would accelerate MUFG's offshore growth beyond its organic strategy in emerging Asia if successful, even though it is a small acquisition relative to the group's size. The transaction is in line with our expectation for MUFG's strategy to expand in the Asian retail segment. We also consider it the best positioned of the three mega banks for further acquisitions, as its enhanced capital gives it more options for overseas growth. If successful, this would be the first acquisition of a majority stake in Asia by a Japanese mega bank. A controlling holding would give MUFG a tighter grip on management, controls and reporting and the ability to merge the retail- and SME-focussed BAY with its own Thai branch, which concentrates on Japanese corporates, to generate synergies. MUFG's results would receive a boost from the consolidation of BAY's earnings over time, especially if profitability synergies materialise through the development of the retail and corporate franchises. The transaction is ratings neutral for MUFG because the immediate impact on the consolidated financial position, including its effects on capital, are limited. We expect the group's fully loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1% at end-March 2013 to reduce by just 50bp-60bp as a result of the acquisition. Quicker international expansion through an acquisition can raise both credit and operational risks, particularly if it brings exposures to unfamiliar customer segments and geographical markets. MUFG's ambitions to enter Thai consumer lending through the BAY deal highlight a growing tolerance for risks as it pursues its offshore strategy. BAY's 'BBB' rating could benefit from liquidity and capital support from a new owner if MUFG acquires a majority stake. BAY is Thailand's fifth-largest commercial bank by consolidated assets, with around 8% market share. MUFG, one of Japan's three mega banks along with Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, announced a strategic partnership with BAY through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. This involves the acquisition of GE Capital's 25% stake in BAY, together with the intention to launch a tender offer to build a majority stake. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other approvals. Contact: Chikako Horiuchi Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9924 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Japanese Mega Banksâ€™ Offshore Growth Continues here Japanese "Mega" Banks Maintain Sound Progress here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.