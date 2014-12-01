(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Thailand's insurance
industry is likely
to grow steadily in 2015 supported by improving economic
activity, low market
penetration, and a rising middle-income population, Fitch
Ratings says in a new
report. In addition, the strengthening in regulatory capital
requirements would
likely lead to industry consolidation.
Fitch's stable outlooks for 2015 for both the life and non-life
insurance
sectors are based on insurers' solid credit fundamental, strong
capitalisation
and the growth potential of the industry. The agency also
believes the
implementation of Phase 2 of a risk-based capital (RBC)
framework, while
challenging in the short term, would benefit the industry in the
long term.
Thailand's insurance regulator is in the process of implementing
RBC Phase 2 as
part of the regulatory reform to strengthen the industry and be
more aligned
with the global standards. The more principle-based orientation
should encourage
insurers to enhance their internal risk management frameworks.
The reform also
includes a plan to increase minimum capital requirements for
both life and
non-life insurers. This is likely to lead to industry
consolidation, especially
in the fragmented non-life insurance industry.
Fitch views having a sound distribution strategy that is
effective would be
important for life insurers to sustain solid growth and sound
profitability in
the future. At the same time, non-life sector's growth is likely
to pick up in
2015 supported by higher motor insurance demand from a rise in
car sales and
demand for industrial risk protection from increased
infrastructure spending.
The sector outlook may be revised to negative if there is a
material increase in
risk appetite in the industry without an accompanying increase
in capital and
profitability buffers. A sustained economic slowdown that
materially impacts
insurers' earnings could also have a negative impact on the
sector outlook,
although Fitch believes such an event is unlikely to occur in
the near term.
Insurers' ability to maintain solid credit fundamentals after
the strengthening
in the regulatory capital requirements would be positive to the
sector outlook.
