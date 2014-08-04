(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
1H14
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report it
expects the life insurance industry in Thailand to continue to
grow steadily,
underpinned by low insurance penetration, an ageing population
and tax breaks.
In addition, bancassurance will likely continue to drive growth
as life insurers
seek strategic relationships with banks. At the same time, life
insurers with
strong agency networks will be able to support their
profitability by focusing
on higher margin products.
The industry's overall capitalisation is likely to remain solid,
which will
support growth in the medium term. Fitch also expects life
insurers' foreign
investment to gradually increase as they seek to diversify their
investments and
following a relaxation in regulations.
The 'Thailand Life Insurance Market Dashboard 1H14' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
