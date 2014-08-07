(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the number and
the assets under
management of property investment funds in Thailand to continue
to grow in 2014
and 2015. This will be supported by the funds' attractive
returns relative to
bank deposits and fixed income investments, an increase in the
number of new
properties for rent and developers' rising need for funds.
Regulatory changes to
move towards a real estate investment trust structure for these
funds will also
have a positive impact on the sector's growth.
Property investment funds have expanded rapidly in the past two
years in
Thailand. The market capitalisation of property funds listed on
the Stock
Exchange of Thailand rose to THB243.0bn (USD7.5bn) at end-2013
from THB96.5bn at
end-2011, while the number of funds increased to 46 from 33.
Funds investing in
office buildings accounted for 35% of the total market
capitalisation, while
those investing in retails properties made up 32%, warehouses
and factories
accounted for 15%, and hotels and serviced apartments accounted
for 10%.
Retail space in Bangkok and its suburbs is likely to increase by
700,000-800,000
square meters (sqm) in 2014, up about 11%-12% yoy. The increase
is partly driven
by the completion of projects delayed from the previous year,
when the amount of
retail space rose by just 120,000 sqm. (2012: about 500,000
sqm). Demand for
retail properties is likely to continue to increase, although
political
instability in 4Q13 to 2Q14 disrupted business activity in many
sectors. Fitch
expects the occupancy rate for retail properties in Bangkok and
its suburbs to
fall in 2014, although it is likely to remain strong at above
90%.
Fitch expects warehouse and factory space for rent in Thailand
to continue to
increase by about 800,000 sqm in 2014, following an increase of
860,000-870,000
sqm in 2013. The new supply of warehouse and factory space for
rent - plus sales
of existing properties by developers - will likely support an
increase in assets
under management of the property investment funds. About 40%-60%
of the new
warehouse and factory space in Thailand in each of the past two
years were sold
to property investment funds. Two major developers plan to sell
warehouse and
factory assets valued at a total of THB10bn this year, similar
to the amount of
sales in 2013.
Thailand is moving towards a real estate investment trust (REIT)
structure for
funds that invest in property. Regulations have been changed to
disallow the
establishment of new funds under the old property fund structure
and to prevent
existing property funds from raising more capital. However,
existing property
funds have an option to convert to the REIT structure.
Under the new regulatory framework, a REIT can have borrowings
of up to 35% (and
up to 60%, if being rated at investment grade) of its asset
value. In addition,
investment in incomplete projects can account for up to 10% of
its asset value.
REITs can also invest in offshore properties. On the other hand,
the previous
property fund structure allowed borrowings of up to 10% of the
fund's net asset
value and did not allow investment in incomplete projects as
well as offshore
properties. Therefore, REITs under the new framework are likely
to be a more
attractive funding tool for the developers of properties for
lease than the
previous property fund structure, and hence this may reduce
developers' need to
rely on bank financing. The first REIT under the new
regulatory framework is
likely to be launched in September or October of this year.
Contacts:
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+662 108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2108 0158
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Head of Industrials
South East Asia and Australasia Ratings
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
