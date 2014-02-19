(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 18 (Fitch) The recent deposit
pull-out from
Government Savings Bank (GSB) highlights the potential risk that
politics could
play in undermining the Thai financial system, says Fitch
Ratings. We had
recently highlighted that the country's political turmoil has
already raised the
risk of a longer-than-expected slowdown, and ultimately greater
credit pressure
on the banks.
Deposit withdrawals from GSB appear to be of a manageable size
for now. GSB
reported that the net amount of the pull-out was around THB20bn
on 17 February,
while its total deposit base was THB1,724bn (as of August 2013).
The withdrawals
are related to public skepticism over GSB's new THB20bn credit
line to the Bank
for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) in support
of the
government's rice subsidy programme - and motivated by political
suasion rather
than heightened financial risk. GSB has already indicated that
it will cancel
this credit line.
We think GSB's liquidity buffers, as well as the scope for
policy-driven
financial support from the central bank or from other
state-owned institutions,
should enable GSB to surmount any limited, near-term funding
challenges.
One key risk, though not a central scenario, is an acceleration
of deposit
withdrawals from additional state-owned banks. This could place
an increasing
burden on inter-bank credit lines, and potentially the central
bank.
At the moment, we believe the authorities are able to ward off
near-term funding
challenges for the state-owned banks. However, systemic risks
are skewed to the
downside - as a resolution of the political deadlock is not in
sight, and the
funding of the government's rice subsidy programme remains
uncertain.
GSB and BAAC are both backed by acts of parliament, and are
likely to obtain
high levels of support. They account for 10.6% and 6.1%,
respectively, of
banking system assets (as of June 2013), and their stability is
important for
overall confidence across the Thai banking system.
