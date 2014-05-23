(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The military takeover of Thailand's government on 22 May is not in itself a negative
sovereign ratings trigger, Fitch Ratings says.
The key factor for Thailand's sovereign credit profile is the speed at which the
country can move towards installing an effective, fully-functioning government
without sparking a further escalation in political stability. The coup
underscores the ongoing political uncertainty, while it does not present an
inherent challenge to the establishment of a new process to revert to stable
government.
The political reaction to the coup is a short-term wild card. Broad acquiescence
to a new military (or military-backed) government, followed by a transparent
process towards fresh elections, could ultimately be positive for political and
economic stability.
That said, rejection of the coup by key political groups - leading to more
intense confrontation - would risk further undermining investor and consumer
confidence. If a process for political stabilisation is not in place by early in
H2, then we would expect more lasting damage to the economy from ongoing events
- that could ultimately be negative for Thailand's sovereign credit.
Fitch expects to revise down its forecast of 2.5% growth for 2014 on the back of
the ongoing political uncertainty and weak first quarter data showing that the
economy contracted by 0.6% yoy. The government has already cut its growth
forecast to a range of 1.5%-2.5%, from an initial 3%-4%.
Thailand's economy is reasonably well-positioned to rebound quickly from short,
negative shocks, and this is a factor in the sovereign's 'BBB+' Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR. Macroeconomic buffers are sufficiently robust to withstand
stress in the short term, though Thai markets have underperformed their regional
peers since the intensification of instability in November, and experienced an
outflow of capital. Buffers include a substantial net external creditor position
of 35% of GDP, moderate government debt of 32% of GDP, and the track record of
the Bank of Thailand in delivering relatively low and stable inflation.
A key issue for Thailand over the long term is whether the country can overcome
deep social cleavages and become governable. Without a stable government able to
implement policies promoting growth to break the economy out of a "middle-income
trap", Thailand risks slipping behind its regional peers in terms of growth
potential and development - the trend growth rate may have slipped to 3%-3.5%,
which is low for an economy at its stage of development.