BANGKOK, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited,
which held its
annual conference in Bangkok today, said that Thailand's
sovereign and financial
institution ratings remain supported by fundamental strengths,
although there
remain downside risks such as relatively weak global growth and
a challenging
domestic operating environment.
M.R. Pridiyathorn Devakula, Deputy Prime Minister, was the guest
of honour at
the event and provided the keynote opening address.
During the conference, Heads of Fitch's analytical teams
discussed the outlook,
key risks, and rating implications for their respective sectors.
Mr. James McCormack, Global Head of Sovereigns, noted that while
sovereign
credit ratings in Developed Markets - particularly the Eurozone
- have
stabilised in 2014, government debt levels remain elevated,
underscoring the
need for continued fiscal consolidation to ensure debt
sustainability. This is
made more difficult, however, by relatively weak growth
prospects. Emerging
Market ratings have also stabilised this year, with fewer
upgrades and Outlook
changes. As US monetary policy normalises, there is likely to be
some pressure
on Emerging Market external funding conditions, though most of
Emerging Asia,
including Thailand, is relatively well positioned in this
regard.
Thailand's ratings are supported at 'BBB+'/Stable by the
strength of its
external finances, moderate public indebtedness and by a
credible monetary
policy framework. Mr. McCormack noted that these fundamental
strengths have
repeatedly helped the economy to bounce back from natural
disasters and
political turbulence over the past decade. However, the Thai
economy has settled
around an average growth rate of 3% to 3.5%, which looks
sluggish compared with
regional and rating peers. The average for six Fitch-rated ASEAN
economies was
5.6% over 2010-2014. A key question is whether Thailand can
recapture a stronger
growth rate - which may require growth-enhancing structural
reforms including
infrastructure development.
This relatively weaker growth is among the challenges faced by
the Thai
insurance industry. However, other key challenges for Thai life
insurers are
more similar to prospects for the region as a whole, said Mr.
Jeffrey Liew,
Fitch's Head of Insurance - Asia Pacific. Mr. Liew commented
that the future
landscape for life insurance across the region, including
Thailand, will be
shaped by changing consumer needs, tightening regulatory
requirements, and
gradual shifts in the investment mix. Some life insurers will
view these changes
as opportunities to fortify their market positions. Revisiting
business
strategies could be pivotal for many industry players to remain
competitive.
Mr. Ambreesh Srivastava, Fitch's Head of Financial Institutions
- South and
Southeast Asia, noted that the regional operating environment
remains
challenging for banks, with greater downside risks from rapid
credit growth,
increased household debt, and rising economic linkages of most
Southeast Asian
economies with China. However, regional banking systems
generally have sound
buffers, and should be able to manage these risks, which
explains the Stable
rating Outlooks on most banks in the region. Thai banks have
also built
acceptable buffers in capitalisation and reserve coverage.
Thailand's recent
slowdown has not led to large-scale new non-performing loans,
and Thai banks too
should remain resilient in the event of a normal economic
downturn.
A roundtable discussion then addressed prospects for Thailand's
economy and
capital markets. The panellists comprised Dr. Kirida
Bhaopichitr, Senior
Economist, World Bank; Mr. Yingyong Nilasena, CFA, Deputy
Secretary-General,
Government Pension Fund; and Mr. Anucha Laokwansatit, General
Manager and Chief
Investment Officer, AIA Company Limited. The discussion was
moderated by Mr.
Vincent Milton, Managing Director of Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited.
The conference was attended by over 300 senior executives and
officials across
the investor, regulatory, financial and corporate sectors.
