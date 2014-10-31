(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) This week's edition of Inside Credit features the results from Fitch Ratings' and the Fixed Income Forum's U.S. investor survey. The survey found that complex credit market conditions including inconsistent global growth, rich valuations, and geopolitical worries are top of mind for professional money managers. "As investors grapple with inconsistent global growth, especially a slowdown in Europe, their responses give context around the market volatility we saw throughout October," said Mariarosa Verde, Managing Director of Credit Market Research. Also covered in this week's edition were the results of the European Central Bank's (ECB) bank stress tests, which were broadly in line with Fitch Ratings' expectations and should not result in many rating actions, either positive or negative. "While some banks in weaker eurozone countries may remain vulnerable from high levels of unreserved problem loans, many of the 25 failures were technical, due to capital shortfalls that have already been addressed this year," says James Longsdon, Managing Director of Financial Institutions. Other topics included in this week's newsletter include: -How U.S. tax inversion is impacting M&A premiums; -Challenges facing Brazil's Dilma Roussef in her next term; -What finalized qualified residential mortgage (QRM) rules mean for bank lending; -The impact of protests on Hong Kong's ratings; -How Eurozone deflation might affect insurers; and -An update on U.S. bank earnings 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.