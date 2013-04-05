(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitchâ€™s Ratings of Brazilian Banks here NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) The 'through the cycle' strategy employed by Brazilian banks captures their collective strength of while maintaining a measure of restraint, this according to Fitch Ratings following its completed review of Brazil bank portfolio performance. The results are detailed in a special report released today. The universe of Fitch-rated Brazilian banks (50 in total) accounted for over 80% of the assets in the banking system as of March 31, 2013. Fitch began rating Brazilian banks in the mid-1980's and has maintained a Brazilian bank portfolio for over 30 years. 'Fitch believes its ratings best serve investors when they demonstrate consistent relativity through economic cycles, with a granularity that allows for meaningful differentiation among banks in the portfolio, and when ratings remain relatively stable through economic cycles,' said Franklin Santarelli, Managing Director of Latin American Financial Institutions. 'Fitch endeavors to rate banks 'through the cycle' as a service to investors that normally engage in long-term relationships with these institutions.' In its review Fitch found just six banks were affected by multi-notch downgrades in a period of less than 12 months. Conversely, one bank experienced an upgrade followed by a downgrade in less than 24 months, which reflected an M&A transaction. Fitch also notes that 52% of the rating actions since January 2003 have been rating affirmations, followed by 16% rating upgrades and just 2% rating downgrades. This despite several and sometimes abrupt economic cycles. The majority of bank ratings have not echoed these trends in economic activity. Among banks that have failed in the last 10 years, the ratings assigned by Fitch to those banks have been always within the non-investment-grade range or, for those that only had public national scale rating, below the 'BBB(bra)' range. In most cases, significant weaknesses on the business model and/or aggressive expansion plans, as reflected in the ratings, proved to be the reason for such failures. Additional information is available in the special report, 'Fitch's Ratings of Brazilian Banks', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212-908-0739 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.