(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) Smaller Hong Kong banks
will remain
acquisition targets, says Fitch Ratings. This is because these
banks can offer a
banking platform to source US and Hong Kong dollar funding in
Hong Kong, a key
financial market in Asia and a gateway to China.
Only a limited number of such banks would be left if the
recently proposed
takeover of Chong Hing Bank (CHB) is approved by the regulatory
authority.
Beyond increasing reliance on Chinese demand for exports of
goods and services,
the city is also the main hub for offshore trade and investment
in the Chinese
yuan. Hong Kong's cross-border financial links with China have
risen rapidly,
with growing loan demand in China financed by Hong Kong-based
banks - reflecting
tightening monetary conditions on the mainland. The banking
sector's gross
exposure to mainland China stood at 31% of system-wide assets at
end-June 2013,
up sharply from 11% at end-2009.
Heightened cross-border integration also attracts the entry of
foreign banks
and, in particular, increasing penetration of Chinese banks.
Foreign banks may
look to boosting market presence by acquiring second-tier
institutions with
established branch networks, as they can also offer access to
yuan deposits in
addition to US and Hong Kong dollar funding that can be lent to
companies
investing in or trading with China. These factors have raised
their
attractiveness to potential buyers.
Smaller banks in Hong Kong have so far maintained tight risk
control despite the
growing competitive pressure. Potential acquisitions could have
an impact on
these banks' ratings if the transactions result in a shift in
management
strategy. In particular, a re-orientation of credit strategies,
asset
concentrations toward the mainland, or a perceived weakening of
governance or
risk controls could exert pressure on their ratings.
Nevertheless, any acquisitions of locally authorised
institutions (including
banks) remain subject to approval by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA). We
expect HKMA to require that appropriate risk management
frameworks be maintained
even after acquisitions.
The recent takeover of CHB by the Guangzhou-based Yue Xiu Group,
if successful,
would be the first such sale since Wing Lung Bank's sale to
China Merchants Bank
in 2009.
We placed CHB's BBB+ ratings on Ratings Watch Negative (RWN) as
we expect its
risk appetite to rise. The RWN also encapsulates the potential
drag on
profitability and pressure on loss-absorbing capacity following
the sale and
lease-back of substantial property holdings.
