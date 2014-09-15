(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) The European Central Bank's Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO), which will be launched on 18 September, is unlikely to kick-start bank lending in southern Europe, although the initial take-up of funds may be high, says Fitch Ratings. Overall bank appetite to lend, and demand for credit, may remain subdued regardless of the monetary conditions - given the weak growth, corporate leverage, which is still high, and the relatively low competitiveness of the corporate sector across most of the region. Banks in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece are likely to take advantage of the cheap TLTRO funding rate, which will be fixed at the refinancing rate (cut to 0.05% on 4 September) plus 10bp and matures in September 2018. However, the TLTRO funds could be used mainly to replace existing LTRO borrowing maturing in January and February 2015, and to refinance other wholesale funding. TLTRO funding in 2014 is allocated as a fixed percentage of outstanding corporate loans at April 2014, and the take-up may be high during this period. Banks have to keep lending above a given benchmark level to be eligible to tap the TLTRO from 2015 and to keep the funding until maturity. If a bank has been deleveraging, as is the case with most banks in southern Europe, the benchmark assumes the loan contraction continues from April 2014 to April 2015 and is then set at zero. This means that many southern European banks will be able to tap the TLTRO and still keep a flat or slightly contracting loan book, although at a slower rate than in the previous 12 months. As the zero benchmark kicks in, many southern European banks are likely to find it harder to tap the TLTRO and to meet the lending requirements, unless macroeconomic growth is more upbeat than anticipated. Some southern European banks could end up having to repay their TLTRO funds in September 2016, two years before maturity. But they would still have benefitted from two years of cheap funding. Banks will need to weigh up the costs of early repayment and of capital allocation for new lending or potential asset-quality deterioration. We will be publishing a Special Report on TLTROs next month. Contact: Fabio Ianno Associate Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1232 Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8403 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.