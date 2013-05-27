SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual Global Banking
Conference makes
its return to the Asia-Pacific region in 2013 in three cities -
Hong Kong on
Tuesday 18 June, Singapore on Wednesday 19 June, and Sydney on
Friday 21 June.
The following themes will be addressed by the agency's senior
analysts:
-The end of growth? Global growth challenges in a highly
indebted world
-Why are 2013 & 2014 so pivotal for European banks?
-US banks: What are the new realities?
-Chinese banks: Why shadow banking risks are a concern
-South Asia: Over-exuberance in ASEAN not yet a negative for
banks (this will be
discussed at the conference in Singapore only)
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited.
Market and media
participants are advised to pre-register by clicking on one of
the following
links:
Hong Kong: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 18 June 2013, Four Seasons Hotel
Hong KongSingapore: 8.20am to 12.20pm, 19 June 2013, Marina MandarinSydney: 8.30am to 12.05pm, 21 June 2013, The Sheraton on The
Park HotelFor more information, market participants can contact the
following:
Maggie Tang, Hong Kong
Tel: +852 2263 9898
Email: maggie.tang@fitchratings.com
Rachel Loh, Singapore
Tel: +65 6796 7209
Email: rachel.loh@fitchratings.com
Iselle Gonzalez
Tel: + 61 (0)2 8256 0326
Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
