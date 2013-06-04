SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual Global Banking Conference makes its return to the Asia-Pacific region in 2013 in three cities - Hong Kong on Tuesday 18 June, Singapore on Wednesday 19 June, and Sydney on Friday 21 June. The following themes will be addressed by the agency's senior analysts: -The end of growth? Global growth challenges in a highly indebted world -Why are 2013 & 2014 so pivotal for European banks? -US banks: What are the new realities? -Chinese banks: Why shadow banking risks are a concern -South Asia: Over-exuberance in ASEAN not yet a negative for banks (this will be discussed at the conference in Singapore only) Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market and media participants are advised to pre-register by clicking on one of the following links: Hong Kong: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 18 June 2013, Four Seasons Hotel Hong KongSingapore: 8.20am to 12.20pm, 19 June 2013, Marina MandarinSydney: 8.30am to 12.05pm, 21 June 2013, The Sheraton on The Park HotelFor more information, market participants can contact the following: Maggie Tang, Hong Kong Tel: +852 2263 9898 Email: maggie.tang@fitchratings.com Rachel Loh, Singapore Tel: +65 6796 7209 Email: rachel.loh@fitchratings.com Iselle Gonzalez Tel: + 61 (0)2 8256 0326 Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez Davies, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: ISELLE.GONZALEZ@FITCHRATINGS.COM; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.