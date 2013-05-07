SYDNEY, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting its annual
credit forum on
Tuesday 21 May 2013 at the Sheraton on the Park Hotel in Sydney.
During this half-day event, Fitch analysts will present their
views on credit
risks prevailing in global, regional and domestic markets.
Visiting speakers
Trevor Pitman, Regional Credit Risk Officer for Europe, Africa &
Asia-Pacific,
and David Wong, Senior Director in Fitch's Credit Policy Group
will cover macro
risks appearing on Fitch's Risk Radar.
Art Woo, Director in Fitch's Sovereign team, will present on the
Australia
Sovereign, while Fitch's local analysts will cover specific
sector issues within
their areas of specialisation. There will be a Q&A during the
conference and an
opportunity to meet the analysts during the breaks.
For further details and to register, please visit
www.fitchratings.com/events or
contact Iselle Gonzalez on +61 2 8256 0326 /
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com
Admission is complimentary upon pre-registration. The venue
details are as
follows:
Tuesday 21 May 2013
09:00am - 12:30pm
Sheraton on The Park
161 Elizabeth Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
