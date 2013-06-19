(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual Global Banking
Conference will
return to Sydney tomorrow Friday 21 June 2013.
Senior members of the Fitch Financial Institutions and
Sovereigns teams will
cover topical issues including:
-Chinese banks: Why shadow banking risks are a concern
-The end of growth? Global growth challenges in a highly
indebted world
-Why are 2013 & 2014 so pivotal for European banks?
-US banks: What are the new realities?
Attendance is complimentary. Should you wish to attend, please
register by
clicking on the link below.
Sydney: 8.30am to 12.05pm, 21 June 2013, The Sheraton on The
Park Hotel
here
For queries or further information, please contact:
Iselle Gonzalez
Tel: + 61 (0)2 8256 0326
Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com
