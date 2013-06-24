(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual Global Banking
Conference will
make its final stop in New York tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25,
2013. The New York
conference concludes the roadshow, which also took place in
Frankfurt, London,
Paris, Madrid, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Toronto
throughout June.
Senior members of Fitch's financial institutions and sovereigns
teams will
discuss key issues facing the banking industry, including:
--The End of Growth? Global Growth Challenges in a Highly
Indebted World
--Why are 2013 & 2014 so Pivotal for European Banks?
--Chinese Banks: Why Shadow Banking Risks are a Concern
--North American Banks - What are the New Banking Realities?
--Panel Discussion - Too Big to Fail? What is the Debate About
and When Will It
End?
Conference registration opens at 8:30am ET. The conference will
begin at 9:00am
ET at:
The Grand Hyatt New York
Park Avenue at Grand Central
New York, NY 10017
Attendance is complimentary with registration. Register here:
here
For more information on the conference, contact Danielle Riles
at
+1-212-908-0756 or danielle.riles@fitchratings.com. See the full
agenda here:
here
Contact:
Brian Bertsch
Director
+1-212-908-0549
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.