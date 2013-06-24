(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual Global Banking Conference will make its final stop in New York tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, 2013. The New York conference concludes the roadshow, which also took place in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Toronto throughout June. Senior members of Fitch's financial institutions and sovereigns teams will discuss key issues facing the banking industry, including: --The End of Growth? Global Growth Challenges in a Highly Indebted World --Why are 2013 & 2014 so Pivotal for European Banks? --Chinese Banks: Why Shadow Banking Risks are a Concern --North American Banks - What are the New Banking Realities? --Panel Discussion - Too Big to Fail? What is the Debate About and When Will It End? Conference registration opens at 8:30am ET. The conference will begin at 9:00am ET at: The Grand Hyatt New York Park Avenue at Grand Central New York, NY 10017 Attendance is complimentary with registration. Register here: here For more information on the conference, contact Danielle Riles at +1-212-908-0756 or danielle.riles@fitchratings.com. See the full agenda here: here Contact: Brian Bertsch Director +1-212-908-0549 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.