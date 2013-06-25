(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a live webcast
of its Global
Banking Conference in New York today beginning at 9:00am ET.
Senior analysts
from Fitch's financial institutions and sovereigns teams will
discuss key issues
facing the banking industry, including:
--The End of Growth? Global Growth Challenges in a Highly
Indebted World
--Why are 2013 & 2014 so Pivotal for European Banks?
--Chinese Banks: Why Shadow Banking Risks are a Concern
--North American Banks - What are the New Banking Realities?
--Panel Discussion - Too Big to Fail? What is the Debate About
and When Will It
End?
Click here for the full agenda: here
To join the webcast, please register here:
here
The Global Banking Conference is a conference roadshow hosted by
Fitch Ratings
to discuss the current and upcoming issues, trends and
challenges facing banks
globally. Hosted annually, the conference stops in Frankfurt,
London, Paris,
Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Toronto and New York each
June.
Contact:
Brian Bertsch
Director
+1-212-908-0549
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.