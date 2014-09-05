(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected long-term ratings of 'B+(EXP)' to Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s (BTG Pactual) proposed issuance of perpetual non-cumulative junior subordinated securities. The expected ratings are four notches below BTG Pactual's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The notes will be issued by BTG Pactual's Luxembourg branch in U.S. dollars for an amount and a fixed interest rate to be determined at the time of the issuance. The notes will be perpetual securities with no fixed maturity date or mandatory redemption date. Interest payments will be made semi-annually. The issuance will be included in one or more fully registered 144A global notes and Regulation S global notes. BTG Pactual expects to qualify these securities as Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) in accordance with Resolution 4192, subject to the Central Bank of Brazil's approval. The proposed T1 securities are perpetual, unsecured, subordinated to senior debt. Coupons are subject to mandatory deferrals and are non-cumulative. They have a permanent write-down feature, which will be triggered if BTG Pactual's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) falls below 5.125%, KEY RATING DRIVERS T1 Securities: The expected rating of the T1 securities is 4 notches below BTG Pactual's VR. The notching comprises two notches for loss severity and two notches for nonperformance risk, which are Fitch's typical notching for loss severity and nonperformance risk of AT1 securities. Fitch expects that, under the proposed terms, these T1 securities will receive 50% equity credit for the purposes of assessing capital adequacy. RATING SENSITIVITIES BTG Pactual's VR a IDRs may be upgraded if the bank is able to maintain its consolidated net adjusted leverage within an acceptable range (net adjusted leverage below 9.0x); maintain its operating Return on Average Assets (ROAA) around 2%, reflecting continued revenue growth and diversification into recurrent fee income. A failure to achieve this target may trigger a revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable. The ratings may be negatively affected if the bank's leverage and capitalization levels deteriorate more than 15% compared to its current levels and/or if its operating ROAA is reduced in a sustained manner below 1.5%. In addition, sudden deterioration of the operating environment, leverage, profitability or a troublesome performance of one or some of its subsidiaries may negatively affect BTG Pactual's ratings. A possible failure of the BSI transaction with effects on BTG Pactual franchise and/or funding may result in a negative rating action. Fitch currently rates BTG as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F3'; --National long-term rating 'AA(bra)'; Outlook Positive; --National short-term rating 'F1+(bra)'; --Viability Rating 'bbb-'; --Support rating '5'; --Support rating floor 'NF'; --Foreign currency long-term rating of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2034 'BBB-'. --Foreign currency long-term rating of subordinated notes due in 2022 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Director +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Director +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Secondary Analyst Claudio Gallina Director +55-11-4504-2216 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Fitch's Approach for Basel III Hybrids in Brazil' (March 24, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Fitchâ€™s Approach for Basel III Hybrids in Brazil (Recent Regulatory Changes Lead to Wider Notching, but also to Some Equity Content) here 