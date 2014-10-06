(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'A' rating to the
proposed $350 million five-year revenue bond issuance by The
California
Earthquake Authority (CEA). Additionally, Fitch has affirmed all
CEA ratings,
including the IDR at 'A' and the outstanding series 2006 revenue
bonds at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CEA's ratings reflect the maintenance of claims-paying resources
targeted to
cover at least a 1-in-450-year earthquake loss. The CEA had
$10.5 billion in
sources of funds to pay claims at June 30, 2014. Included was
$4.6 billion in
available capital, as well as the proceeds from the revenue
bonds, reinsurance
and other risk transfer, and prospective post-earthquake
assessments of
participating insurers.
The CEA estimates it will pay losses of $1 million?$2 million
for the 2014 Napa
Valley earthquake, which registered a 6.0 on the Richter scale.
The CEA's principal risk is a catastrophic earthquake large
enough to exhaust
its claims-paying resources and requiring it to access the
capital markets or
other sources in order to pay claims. The total claims-paying
resources are
estimated to cover a 1-in-478-year earthquake loss, or a
probability of
(resource) exhaustion of 0.21% at June 30, 2014.
Fitch views the proposed revenue bonds favorably as the new debt
enhances the
CEA's claims-paying resources. Including the series 2014 revenue
bonds, the pro
forma claims-paying resources are estimated to cover a
1-in-524-year earthquake
loss (a probability of exhaustion of 0.19% at June 30, 2014).
In Fitch's assessment, the CEA's capital quality is 'adequate'.
Fitch reviewed
the probability of exhaustion from three independent modeling
firms (EQE, AIR
and RMS) and from the CEA's survivability scenarios, against the
insurance-linked security (ILS) calibration matrix for this
assessment.
The CEA's ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the CEA's
financial
flexibility is much stronger than similarly rated private
insurers that insure
catastrophe risk. The state of California, the insurance
industry in California
and policyholders in California all have an interest in the
CEA's continuance as
an organization in Fitch's view.
There are potential public policy or industry initiatives that
would contribute
to the CEA's ability to recapitalize following a large
earthquake that exhausted
its claims-paying resources. Also contributing to the CEA's
financial
flexibility are its strong capital formation rate and the
ability to access
capital markets to issue additional revenue bonds.
Additional strengths include the CEA's stable pledged revenue
and performance on
debt service covenants that result in part from its highly
profitable operations
and significant market share. The quality of the CEA's
investment portfolio is
very high, consisting solely of U.S. government and agency
securities,
'AAA'-rated commercial paper, and cash and equivalents.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
changes in
claims-paying resources that reduced covered losses to a
one-in-400-year event.
However, a timely demonstration of the CEA's ability to access
capital markets
or recapitalize by other means, following a reduction in
claims-paying capacity,
could mitigate downgrade pressure.
Fitch may also downgrade the ratings if the quality of its
investment portfolio
or the financial strength of its industry members or reinsurers
declined
materially.
The key rating trigger that could lead to an upgrade is an
increase in
claims-paying resources to a one-in-1,000-year event.
The CEA is a privately financed, publicly managed entity that
offers basic
residential earthquake insurance in California. The CEA was
created by the
California Legislature in 1996 to assure availability of
earthquake coverage for
homeowners following the Northridge Earthquake.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
The California Earthquake Authority
--2014 series revenue bonds due 2019 'A'.
Fitch also affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The California Earthquake Authority
--2006 series revenue bonds due 2016 at 'A';
--IDR at 'A'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
