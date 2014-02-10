BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Outlooks to Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC, series 2014-1:
--$216,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$484,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$101,200,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC, Series 2014-1, released today.
The presale report details how Fitch addresses the key rating drivers which are summarized below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Enterprise Fleet Financing, LLC Series 2014-1 (US ABS)
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago