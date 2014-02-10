Feb 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Outlooks to Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC, series 2014-1:

--$216,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';

--$484,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$101,200,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC, Series 2014-1, released today.

The presale report details how Fitch addresses the key rating drivers which are summarized below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Enterprise Fleet Financing, LLC Series 2014-1 (US ABS)