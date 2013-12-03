Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following
ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by Nissan Auto Receivables
2013-C Owner Trust listed below:
--$158,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';
--$222,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$336,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$84,000,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Key Rating Drivers
Consistent Collateral Pool: The collateral composition and credit quality of
2013-C is generally consistent with prior pools. The WA Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)
score is 758, new vehicles total 96.36%, Nissan brand vehicles represent 95.54%
and the pool is geographically diverse.
Extended Term Loans: Loans with terms of more than 60 months have increased to
49.03% (the highest level seen to date) and include 4.09% of loans with 73-75
month original terms. This is the first NAROT transaction to include loans with
73-75 month loan terms.
Sufficient Enhancement: 2013-C incorporates a sequential-pay structure and
initial hard credit enhancement (CE) totals 4.25%, consistent with recent
transactions. Overall CE is sufficient to cover Fitch's 'AAAsf'-stressed
lifetime cumulative net loss (CNL) assumption.
Stable Portfolio/Securitization Performance: NMAC portfolio and securitization
delinquencies and losses have declined from peak levels in 2009, and have since
stabilized at lower levels.
Stable Origination, Underwriting and Servicing Platform: Fitch believes NMAC
demonstrates adequate abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer for
2013-C.
Unstable Economic Outlook: A slower recovery and potential for volatility could
affect delinquencies and losses. Fitch's analysis accounts for this risk by
including poorer performing vintages from the recent recession in the base case
loss analysis.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of a transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of NMAC would not impair the timeliness of payments on
the securities.
Rating Sensitivities
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case. In
turn, it could result in potentially adverse rating actions on the notes. Fitch
evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to all classes of Nissan Auto
Receivables 2013-C Owner Trust to increased losses over the life of the
transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the notes display some sensitivity to
increased defaults and losses. In fact, they could lead to potential downgrades
of up to one category under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. The
notes could experience downgrades of up to two rating categories under Fitch's
severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in Fitch's
presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below
link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nissan Auto Receivables 2013-C Owner Trust (US
ABS)