Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Outlooks to Porsche Innovative
Lease Owner Trust 2013-1:
--$124,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$225,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$265,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and
--$74,310,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong Collateral Quality: The weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corporation
(FICO) score of 793 indicates a very strong lessee. The pool primarily comprises
36-month leases, is well seasoned, and has a diversified residual value (RV)
maturity schedule. However, RV as a percent of securitization value has
increased to 66.9% from 59.1% in PILOT 2012-1.
Sufficient CE Structure: Loss coverage provided in the 2013-1 structure is
sufficient to support Fitch's 'AAAsf' loss assumptions. Initial and target CE
are 15.75% and 17.25% of the initial securitization value, down from 17.00% and
18.80%, respectively, for 2012-1. Initial excess spread is expected to be 4.77%.
Low Historical Loss Levels: Credit losses on PFS' portfolio have remained low
for the past several years and are consistent with other luxury originators.
Residual losses on PFS' portfolio throughout the 2008 - 2009 industry downturn
were lower than those of other luxury lease originators, due in part to
Porsche's conservative vehicle production policies.
Concerns Surrounding High Average Vehicle Cost: Industry-level data suggest a
notable correlation between vehicle price and residual loss levels in previous
downturns.
New Model Introduction and Assumptions: The 2013-1 pool will include a notable
concentration in the Panamera, which has limited residual realization data due
to its recent introduction, although the percentage of Panamera in the 2013-1
pool dropped to 29.8% from 34.9% in 2012-1. Fitch assumed this vehicle performed
in a manner consistent with similar luxury vehicles.
Stable Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch believes PFS demonstrates
adequate abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer to service the
2013-1 pool.
State of the Vehicle Wholesale Market: The U.S. wholesale vehicle market (WVM)
has remained healthy thus far in 2013. However, Fitch Ratings remains cautious
that general economic softness and expected growing used vehicle supply could
have a negative impact on future residual realizations. 95.9% of the leases in
the 2013-1 pool will mature in 2015 and thereafter.
Rating Sensitivities
Unanticipated decreases in the value of returned vehicles and/or increases in
the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could
produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential
rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings
assigned to Porsche Innovative Lease Owner Trust 2013-1 to increased credit and
residual losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that
the transaction displays relatively little sensitivity to increased defaults and
credit losses, showing downgrades of only one rating category even under Fitch's
severe (2.5 times base case loss) scenario. The transaction shows significantly
more sensitivity to residual loss volatility. Under Fitch's severe scenario, the
class A notes could be downgraded by four rating categories to non-investment
grade.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Porsche Innovative Lease Owner Trust 2013-1 (US
ABS)