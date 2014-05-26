(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today it will
review the
ratings on eight Japanese insurers and one US insurer with
significant Japanese
business exposure to assess the implications of the Negative
Outlook for the
sovereign rating of Japan. The list of insurers can be found
below. Fitch
expects its review to conclude within the next two to three
weeks.
Fitch on 14 May 2014 affirmed Japan's Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook.
The Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all nine companies are
currently at or above
the Long-Term Local Currency IDR of Japan, but the Outlook for
each of the IFS
ratings is currently Stable. This implies a potential
willingness by Fitch to
rate, or continue to rate, these entities above the sovereign
rating should
there be a sovereign downgrade. Fitch will review the ongoing
veracity of that
position on a company by company basis.
Fitch's master rating criteria for insurance companies
("Insurance Rating
Methodology", 13 November 2013) allows very strong insurance
entities to be
rated above the applicable local-currency sovereign rating if
the entity is
judged to be sufficiently strong to withstand a sovereign
crisis. The criteria
states three conditions for rating above the sovereign: first,
that the profile
otherwise implies a higher rating than the sovereign; second,
the insurer is not
directly exposed to the issues constraining the sovereign; and
third, the
insurer does not hold high levels of government debt in its
investment
portfolio.
In applying the above criteria, rating committees also consider
the impact of
mitigants that can act to counterbalance the failure of an
insurer to fully meet
all of the above conditions. In several cases, Fitch has
considered
international business diversification to be such a mitigant.
This concept has
been applied to the ratings of Mapfre SA of Spain and
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
of Italy, as well as two Japanese insurance companies subject to
this review,
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Aflac Japan
(branch of
U.S.-based Aflac Inc.). Each of these companies' IFS ratings are
currently one
notch higher than their respective sovereign ratings.
Fitch's observes there are still relatively high levels of
government debt held
by the nine insurers being reviewed, at greater than 20% of
total invested
assets, which is inconsistent with one of the conditions for
being rated above
the sovereign. Thus, Fitch's review will focus on any mitigants
that may be
present at each insurer to potentially counterbalance the impact
of their high
government debt holdings.
Absent a mitigant, Fitch no longer expects to be willing to rate
a Japanese
insurer with high government debt holdings above the sovereign.
In such cases,
at the conclusion of the review, Fitch would expect to revise
the respective
rating Outlooks to Negative from Stable to align them with the
Outlook of the
sovereign.
Fitch does not expect the review to result in any downgrades.
How Fitch ultimately reflects its views on sovereign risk in
potential Outlook
changes is not reflective of the agency's underlying fundamental
view of the
Japanese insurance sector. Credit fundamentals absent sovereign
risks for
Japanese insurance companies remain relatively strong, with
satisfactory
operating performance and adequate capitalization. Accordingly,
at the
conclusion of its review, Fitch's underlying fundamental sector
outlook for the
Japanese insurance sector is expected to remain Stable for
non-life insurance
companies and Positive for life insurance companies.
The eight Japanese insurers included in this review are:
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (IFS 'A+'/Stable)
Daido Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A+'/Stable)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A+'/Stable)
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (IFS 'A+'/Stable)
Nippon Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A+'/Stable)
Sompo Japan Insurance, Inc. ('A+'/Stable)
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A+'/Stable)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFS
'AA-'/Stable)
The U.S. insurer with significant Japanese exposures included in
this review is:
Aflac, Inc., including Aflac Japan (IFS 'AA-'/Stable).
