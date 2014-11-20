(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Frost State Bank and Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II on or about December 21, 2014, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Frost State Bank and Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II as follows: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. --Long-Term IDR 'A'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'; --Viability Rating 'a'; --Preferred Stock 'BB+' --Subordinated Notes 'A-'; --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Frost State Bank --Long-Term IDR 'A'; --Long-Term Deposit 'A+'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'; --Short-Term Deposit 'F1'; --Viability Rating 'a'; --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II --Trust Preferred Stock 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlooks are Stable. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc ratings as a courtesy to investors. Fitch's last rating action occurred on Feb. 5, 2014. Contact: Daniel P. Whalen Senior Director +1-312-368-2067 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.