(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on
BankGuam Holding Company (BGHC) and Bank of Guam on or about
Jan. 5, 2015, for
business reasons. Fitch currently rates BGHC and Bank of Guam as
follows:
BankGuam Holding Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating 'bbb';
--Support rating '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF'.
Bank of Guam (BOG)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating 'bbb'
--Support rating '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF';
--Long-term deposits 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits 'F2'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
BankGuam
Holding Company and Bank of Guam ratings as a courtesy to
investors.
Fitch's last rating action on BGHC and Bank of Guam occurred on
Feb. 10, 2014.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
