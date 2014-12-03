(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw its
ratings on
Santander Holdings USA and Santander Bank, N.A. (formerly
Sovereign Bank N.A.)
on or about Jan. 5, 2015, for business reasons. Fitch will
continue to rate its
parent company, Banco Santander, S.A.
Fitch currently rates Santander Holdings USA and Santander Bank,
N.A. (Formerly
Sovereign Bank N.A.) as follows:
Santander Holdings USA
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Unsecured 'BBB+';
--Support '2';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Santander Bank, N.A. (Formerly Sovereign Bank N.A.)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+' ; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposit rating 'A-' ;
--Subordinated debt 'BBB' ;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2';
--Short-term deposit rating 'F2'.
Sovereign Capital Trust VI
--Preferred stock 'BB' .
Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Holdings
--Preferred stock 'BB-'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
Santander
Holdings USA and Santander Bank, N.A. (Formerly Sovereign Bank
N.A.) ratings as
a courtesy to investors.
Fitch's last rating action occurred on June 5, 2014.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
