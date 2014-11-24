(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) US federal proposals released on
Nov. 13 that
would tighten regulation of the prepaid card market may spur a
consolidation of
small, high-fee prepaid issuers who may be less transparent or
uncompetitive,
while boosting low-cost, more transparent providers, according
to Fitch Ratings.
The proposals include new standardized fee disclosures, billing
statement
guidelines, payment cycle terms and limits on fees.
We believe the new consumer-friendly rules should further
bolster growth in
prepaid card usage by enabling consumers to more easily make
informed decisions
on card fees and features. Among the many prepaid issuers in the
US, fee
structures can vary widely and standardized disclosures may push
consumers
toward lower cost, greater feature providers.
We do not believe the new rules pose a serious threat to major
card issuing
banks, given underlying prepaid customer demographics and
actions taken by banks
to offer their own prepaid cards. In fact, according to Card
Hub's 2013 Prepaid
Cards Report the prepaid cards offered through five large banks
including
American Express, Chase, US Bank, PNC and BB&T carried
significantly lower fees
than other cards, reflecting banks' ability to leverage their
broader scale,
infrastructure and marketing to drive more favorable economics
for both the card
holder and the card issuer.
The market opportunity in prepaid cards is significant and the
industry has
already become one of the fastest growing segments of the
financial services
industry, expected to garner $100 billion in transaction volume
in 2014. Prepaid
cards have exhibited outsized growth and high usage rates among
"unbanked"
consumers, defined as those without a traditional bank account.
According to a
recent FDIC study, about 27% of the US unbanked market has used
a prepaid card,
up from 18% just two years ago.
Prepaid card account consumers are gaining new protections that
move the cards
nearer to having the same disclosure and reporting protections
that credit card
users enjoy. Examples of the protections and features include
monthly statements
with a history of transactions and fees paid, 21-day post-cycle
payment terms,
and practical ways to fix billing problems. The total fees paid
for prepaid
credit products would not be allowed to exceed 25% of the credit
limit. In an
effort led by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the
protections would be
promulgated under US Electronic Fund Transfer Act and The Truth
in Lending Act
of 2009.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
