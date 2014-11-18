(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the recent string of M&A among small- and medium-sized developers in Thailand and strategic alliances among the larger players will not post a serious threat to the country's five largest residential property developers. The top five developers' well-established brands and their large operating scale will ensure that they maintain their competitive advantage against the merged players. However, the smaller players who do not have strong niche market positions will face greater competition from these merged companies, which will have larger size and access to liquidity support from their new parents. In the last few years, the M&A activity in Thailand's property market has been driven by conglomerates with vacant land or with plans to enlarge their property development business. These conglomerates have acquired small- to medium-sized residential property developers. For example, the property arm of brewery Singha Group acquired listed Rasa Property Development and rebranded it Singha Estate; Property Perfect acquired listed Thai Property and Grand Asset Hotel and Property; and Golden Land Property Development, a subsidiary of TCC Group, is taking over non-listed Krungthep Land. Fitch expects these merged entities to have a limited impact on the top ranked residential developers' business and financial profiles over the next two to three years due to their much smaller size and weaker market position. Fitch estimates each of these merged entities' revenue to be less than THB20bn a year, compared with the top five developers' annual revenue of THB20bn-40bn each. In addition, the top five developers' revenue accounted for about 55% of total revenue of listed players in 2013. Some of the top-ranked property developers have also formed strategic alliances, which will strengthen their positions in high-rise housing and intensify competition in the condominium segment. Examples of alliances include a partnership between Sansiri PLC and mass rapid transit operator BTS Group Holdings PLC to build condominiums near urban rail stations; and a tie-up between AP (Thailand) and Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Group to build condominiums. However, Fitch expects the other market leaders to remain strong as they focus on different segments and have reasonable flexibility in their product mixes. The increasing supply of condominiums by leading developers is likely to put more pressure on smaller condominium developers, which would require strong niche strategies or well-established brands to maintain their positions in the market. Contact: Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2 108 0160 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.