(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 25 (Fitch) TOT Public Company Limited's (TOT)
decision to enter
into negotiations with Total Access Communication Public Company
Limited (DTAC;
BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) for the rights to use TOT's 2.3GHz spectrum
is positive for
DTAC, Fitch Ratings says. Should the companies come to an
agreement, we believe
that DTAC's market position will be strengthened as its
relatively weak spectrum
portfolio has constrained its business.
However, additional contract payments, the potentially high
acquisition cost for
the upcoming 1.8GHz spectrum auction in 2018 and the likely
elevated network
capex could put more pressure on DTAC's earnings, cash flow and
financial
leverage in the medium term.
On 24 May 2017, DTAC announced that TOT's board had approved the
start of the
contracting process for DTAC's subsidiaries to provide wireless
service on the
2.3GHz spectrum. DTAC has offered TOT an annual fixed payment of
THB4.5 billion
for the right to use the spectrum.
Fitch expects DTAC's EBITDA to decline by around 5% to THB24
billion-25 billion
in 2017 from THB26 billion in 2016, partly due to payment for
the 2.3GHz
contract. In addition, the high upfront spectrum payment in 2018
and the likely
elevated capex will raise net debt, which will likely raise
DTAC's financial
leverage during the period. However, DTAC has moderate financial
leverage and
has suspended dividend payment for 2016 performance, so we
expect that its
FFO-adjusted net leverage should remain below 2.5x in the next
two years
(end-1Q17: 1.9x), in line with its current ratings.
We may consider negative rating action should the company's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage be sustained above 2.5x due to intense competition in
the upcoming
spectrum auction that results in DTAC paying significantly more
than we expect
to acquire spectrum.
Fitch believes that additional 2.3GHz spectrum and further
investment should
help improve DTAC's network quality and stem the decline in its
market share and
revenue. Among the three private mobile operators, DTAC has the
weakest spectrum
portfolio and has been the least aggressive in network
investment due to its
spectrum constraint. These factors were the key reasons for
DTAC's continued
loss of market share to its competitors over the past few years.
Improvement in DTAC's spectrum portfolio could also lead to a
healthier
competitive environment among the mobile operators. Currently,
DTAC is forced to
compete mainly on price and generous data allowance to defend
its market share
due to its limited spectrum and inferior network quality. We
believe that DTAC
may be less aggressive on pricing and more focus on service
quality once its
spectrum and network quality improve. DTAC's network capex is
likely to increase
over the medium term as the company strengthens its network.
Fitch believes that DTAC will need more spectrum over the next
two years - on
top of TOT's 2.3GHz spectrum - to replace the 35MHz spectrum
that is part of the
2G concession expiring in 2018. DTAC is likely to participate in
the 1.8GHz
spectrum auction, which is due in 2018, as the company still
relies on this
frequency to provide 3G and 4G services. Also, the
2.3GHz-compatible handsets
are not popular in Thailand, and DTAC may need to offer deep
handset subsidies
to encourage its subscribers to move to the new spectrum.
Contact:
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+662 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+662 108 0161
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
