(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) The 2014 UK bank stress test scenario is tough and addresses sector risk stemming from households' high indebtedness compared to the rest of the EU, Fitch Ratings says. High consumer indebtedness is one of the operating environment risks for UK banks. Banks' vulnerability to house-price shocks and a sharp reversion to higher interest rates are particularly important components of the Bank of England's (BoE) test. The risk is particularly high in the UK because of the large proportion of mortgages extended at variable rate and high income multiples, prompted by the wide gap between house prices and earnings. We see risks building in the mortgage market as a rate rise looms and as house prices keep increasing, even though lenders benefit from improved loan-to-value ratios. We believe loan delinquencies will increase once interest rates rise, particularly among interest rate trackers and interest-only loans, which have benefited from record low base rate. But UK bank profitability is also set to increase once the base rate rises, which should improve capital generation and provide a greater buffer against rising impairment charges. The BoE's stress scenario is severe as it addresses tail risk: for example, GDP is assumed to trough at about 3.5% below its 4Q13 level in late 2015 before recovering. An annual GDP contraction of the size assumed or larger has happened only about 10 times in the past 150 years. The test also assumes house prices decline by 35% and commercial real estate by 30%. The UK variant scenario should reveal more vulnerabilities for UK banks because it combines domestic macroeconomic elements designed by the BoE and global macroeconomic and market elements of the EBA stress scenario. The 4.5% common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio threshold for the UK stress scenario is lower than the 5.5% CET1 requirement in the EBA severe scenario. But the ratios are calculated on a fully loaded Basel III basis for the UK and on a less stringent phase-in basis in the EU. We believe the leverage ratio will be the tougher threshold to meet in the UK. Under the European Commission's baseline scenario, UK banks will have to meet a 3% minimum leverage ratio using a Tier 1 definition of capital, and a 7% CET1 ratio. In the 2013 capital exercise Barclays and Nationwide were given an extended time to meet an adjusted leverage requirement. This indicates how challenging the leverage requirement can be for UK banks, although it is not directly comparable to the present test as it did not involve a stress scenario. Instead capital was adjusted to reflect a more prudent assessment of asset valuation, conduct redress costs and risk weights. UK banks have raised around GBP7.6bn additional Tier 1 capital since end-1H13 to boost leverage ratios and be better positioned for the stress test process. Of the eight UK banks undergoing the UK variant, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS will also participate in the EBA's exercise. The results will be published towards the end of the fourth quarter, after the EU-wide stress test results announcement due in October.