NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Traditional investment managers (IMs)
could
experience modest financial performance pressure over the
intermediate term, if
and when the extended period of generally rising asset prices
comes to an end,
according to Fitch Ratings' Traditional Investment Managers
Industry Overview
report.
"The increasing investor shift from active to passive fund
management, slower
AUM growth, investment performance volatility, and an evolving
regulatory
landscape are among the factors that could pressure earnings for
traditional IMs
in the coming quarters," said Evgeny Konovalov, Director, Fitch
Ratings.
AUM growth for Fitch-rated traditional IMs was down about 2% in
2015 and up 3%
in 2016, compared with a strong 11% average for 2012-2014. The
most recent
slowdown was driven by equity market volatility and very modest
client inflows
(0.2% in 2015, 0.5% in 2016). The global equity market recovery
which began in
3Q16 supported more recent AUM growth, but elevated valuations
and the potential
for interest rate hikes in the U.S. may contribute to future
volatility,
particularly for those with outsized exposure to fixed income.
The structural shift in investor preference for passively
managed investment
strategies has added competitive pressure to active IMs, and has
been further
exacerbated by regulatory changes, including the potential
introduction of the
Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule in the U.S. and increasing
scrutiny of IM
pricing practices for active products in Europe. In the U.S.,
actively managed
funds experienced outflows of $315 billion in 2016, according to
Morningstar,
although active management still accounts for approximately 64%
of U.S.
long-term investment products. The delay or rescission of the
DOL rule may ease
the pressure to an extent for U.S.-based IMs, but is unlikely to
reverse the
current flow dynamics.
To combat competitive pressures, many active managers have
adjusted fees and may
seek to diversify their product offerings into higher-yielding
products, such as
liquid alternatives, or into lower-cost active solutions, such
as smart beta or
other quantitative and robotic strategies.
"Cost pressure for European investment managers could be
further
exacerbated if Brexit leads to a loss of a passporting
rights within the EU,
which could add additional costs for U.K.-based investment
managers, as
approximately 40% of assets managed by U.K. investment
managers comes from
overseas investors," said Christian Kuendig, Senior Director,
Fitch Ratings.
Industry consolidation, which could provide scale efficiencies,
may be another
competitive response from active managers, as evidenced by the
recently
announced mergers between Janus Capital Group and Henderson
Group plc or between
Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life, as well as the sale
of Pioneer
Investments, a UniCredit SpA subsidiary to Amundi.
The majority of Fitch-rated traditional IMs have meaningful
competitive
advantages to navigate through industry and market challenges.
Chief among these
advantages are scale and diversification, which help firms
weather periods of
performance and/or asset flow pressure. Fitch-rated firms also
have low cashflow
leverage (averaging 1.3x at Dec, 31, 2016) and strong liquidity
profiles, which
should support relative rating stability over the near-term.
Nevertheless, traditional IM businesses of all sizes remain
inherently sensitive
to financial markets and investor appetite, both of which
introduce some degree
of volatility in cash flows, operational leverage and fund
performance.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
U.S.
Evgeny Konovalov
Director
+1-212-612-7839
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9121
EMEA
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
